Bully Ray Critiques Cody Rhodes' WWE Raw Promo for Lack of Authenticity Ahead of WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' promo from the latest WWE Raw on Busted Open Radio, expressing concerns over its impact and authenticity. According to Bully Ray, the audience's reaction to Rhodes hinting at potential failure was notably negative, with fans expressing disappointment at his expression of self-doubt, especially so close to WrestleMania. "Did you hear the crowd when Cody said or planted the seed of doubt that he might not finish the story? Groans. They did not want to hear that from him," Bully Ray pointed out, highlighting the audience's desire for a more confident protagonist at this crucial time.

Bully Ray further criticized the promo's delivery, suggesting it felt rehearsed and lacked the natural charisma needed to effectively counter The Rock's presence. Comparing Cody's words to those of his brother, Dustin Rhodes, who directly challenged The Rock on social media, Bully Ray noted, "Last night felt memorized, canned. I felt that there was a struggle to come across a different way, as opposed to just naturally coming across that way." He expressed a preference for Cody to have embraced a more direct and authentic approach, similar to Dustin's unfiltered response.

For fans eager to see the promo themselves, a clip from Monday's WWE Raw featuring Cody Rhodes is available for viewing below: