TKO Reaches $335 Million Settlement in Historic UFC Antitrust Litigation

TKO has agreed to a $335 million settlement in resolution of a longstanding antitrust lawsuit originally lodged against the UFC in 2014. This development, transforming into a class action lawsuit as of this past August, was disclosed in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing by TKO.

Before the settlement, the plaintiffs had aimed for damages from the UFC ranging between $800 million to $1.6 billion. The settled amount of $335 million is expected to be utilized as a tax deduction by TKO.

As previously disclosed, TKO Operating Company, LLC (f/k/a Zuffa Parent, LLC) (“TKO OpCo”), a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), and/or certain of its affiliates, including Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc., TKO OpCo’s ultimate parent entity (collectively, “TKO”), are party to several substantially similar class-action lawsuits filed against them by former UFC athletes, alleging violations of Section 2 of the Sherman Act. Five related class-action lawsuits filed between December 2014 and March 2015 were consolidated into a single action in June 2015, captioned Le et al. v. Zuffa, LLC, No. 2:15-cv-1045-RFB-BNW (D. Nev.) (the “Le” case), and an additional lawsuit, captioned Johnson et al. v. Zuffa, LLC et al., No. 2:21-cv-1189-RFB-BNW (D. Nev.) (the “Johnson” case), was filed in 2021.

On March 13, 2024, TKO reached an agreement to settle all claims asserted in both class action lawsuits (Le and Johnson) for an aggregate amount of $335 million payable by the Company and its subsidiaries in installments over an agreed-upon period of time. The terms will be memorialized in a long form agreement and then submitted to the court for approval. The Company anticipates that the settlement amount will be deductible for tax purposes.

