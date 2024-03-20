AJ Francis Shares Insight on Recent WWE Raw Visit and Discusses His Departure from the Company

In the recent episode of "Strictly Business," AJ Francis took the guest host spot, opening up about his journey post-WWE, his visit to a Raw event, and his ventures outside the wrestling ring. Francis highlighted his determination to prove his worth outside WWE, emphasizing his unchanged persona and wrestling style. He stated, “It’s great, man. I’m doing what I always knew I could do. I intentionally have not changed my wrestling gear, I have not changed my entrance attire, I have not changed the way that I talk... And I’m doing that intentionally, because I want to prove that it could have worked if I had a chance.”

Francis also discussed leveraging his celebrity status and connections to benefit wrestling promotions that lack the exposure of WWE. He recounted his presence at a charity basketball game alongside notable hip-hop figures and internet celebrities, showcasing his efforts to provide brand exposure to smaller wrestling companies. “So when I bring my former NFL teammate and four-time Pro Bowler, Brent Grimes to CCW, an independent wrestling show, people think I’m crazy... They’re there because of me,” Francis explained, underlining his unique ability to attract attention to various platforms.

Additionally, Francis shared his experiences with having more freedom to appear on different shows and events after his WWE release. He highlighted the contrast in needing permission for everything in WWE versus his current situation, where he enjoys the liberty to engage in numerous activities. “There’s a reason why, as soon as I got released from WWE, you saw me everywhere doing everything... I don’t need permission no more,” he remarked.

Reflecting on his recent backstage visit to WWE Raw, Francis shared the warm reception he received from friends and former colleagues, signaling the respect and admiration he still commands within the industry. Despite his departure, the positive interactions hint at the possibility of future collaborations or a return. “And everybody that I saw... was nothing but love. It was nothing but, ‘I’m so happy for you, you’re killing it. Hope to see you back here soon,’” he shared, highlighting the enduring connections and the unpredictable nature of the wrestling world.