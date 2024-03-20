WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Dynamite and Rampage Preview

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2024

Tonight's AEW Dynamite and Rampage Preview

Tonight, All Elite Wrestling is set to broadcast an exciting new episode of AEW Dynamite, followed by AEW Rampage, which will be aired live right after Dynamite. Note that Rampage will be at a unique time this week, adjusted due to TNT's broadcasting of the NCAA March Madness tournament. Here's what's on the agenda:

For AEW Dynamite:

- In a high-stakes "I Quit" match for the TNT Championship, Christian Cage (the current champion) goes head-to-head with Adam Copeland.

- The AEW Continental Championship is on the line as Eddie Kingston (C) defends his title against Kazuchika Okada.

- Tag team action sees Toni Storm & Mariah May clashing with Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa.

- Chris Jericho takes on Hook in what promises to be a memorable match.

- An exclusive segment where we'll hear from Mercedes Mone.


For AEW Rampage:

- The AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament heats up with Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta battling it out against Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher.

- A Street Fight featuring Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue, sure to deliver high-octane action.

Tags: #aew #dynamite #rampage

