Ronda Rousey Criticizes WWE for Its Alleged Casting Couch Practices

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2024

Ronda Rousey has not held back in her criticisms of WWE, directly accusing the organization of maintaining a "casting couch" culture and suggesting that numerous scandals have been deliberately concealed by the company.

According to Rousey in her new book, "WWE loves to do well-produced video segments about the legacy of women within the organization, but the truth is women have largely been footnotes." Historically, female roles were limited to being valets or overly sexualized characters designed to support male wrestlers. However, as the industry and societal attitudes evolved, so did the participation and representation of women in wrestling.

Rousey's allegations extend to backstage practices within WWE, likening them to the problematic "casting couch" culture seen in the broader entertainment industry, where sexual favors were reportedly exchanged for professional opportunities. "There were so many public accusations and scandals it’s hard to keep track, and more that I’m sure the WWE managed to sweep under the ring," Rousey stated, highlighting a pattern of behavior that undermines the integrity of the sport.

The treatment of women in WWE has been a contentious issue, particularly highlighted by past events such as "Bra & Panties Matches," which only served to degrade women’s roles in wrestling. Despite a shift away from such practices, the perception that physical appearance was valued over athletic ability persisted. Rousey herself played a pivotal role in changing the narrative, proving women could draw significant attention in combat sports. This eventually led to a broader acceptance and significant airtime for female wrestlers, particularly after the #givedivasachance movement, which exposed the minimal exposure given to women's matches.

In her concluding remarks, Rousey expressed her respect for the female wrestlers who have contributed to the sport's evolution, while simultaneously condemning the sexist and degrading treatment they endured, shedding light on the pervasive issues within WWE's culture.

Source: amazon.co.uk
