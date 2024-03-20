Mojo Rawley Reveals Megan Thee Stallion's Planned WWE SummerSlam Appearance with Mercedes Mone

Mojo Rawley recently disclosed that Megan Thee Stallion was initially slated for a special appearance at a past WWE SummerSlam event. Speaking on the Power Alphas podcast, hosted by Mandy Rose & Tino Sabatelli, Rawley shared insights from his encounter with the rapper at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. He highlighted that the intention was to create a unique SummerSlam segment featuring Megan alongside Mercedes Mone, known at the time as Sasha Banks.

During the podcast, Rawley shared his experience at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, emphasizing Mercedes Mone's profound enthusiasm for anime. "Mercedes Mone is a massive anime fan, so we were trying to find something for her in that world, and Crunchyroll is essentially the Netflix of Anime," he stated, reflecting on the vast anime community's scope. He revealed plans for Mone's collaboration with Crunchyroll, including her role as a presenter at their anime awards.

Rawley recounted his surprise meeting with Megan Thee Stallion, noting her unexpected height and presence. "Megan Thee Stallion was there, she was sitting at the table next to us. I didn’t realize, but I guess she was going to do something with Mercedes at WWE SummerSlam in years previous, and it just never materialized and fell through for one reason or another," he explained. The planned collaboration between Megan and Mone at SummerSlam had been anticipated following reports by Fightful in 2021, but ultimately did not come to fruition.