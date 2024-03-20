WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sammy Guevara Addresses Suspension from AEW in Emotional YouTube Message

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2024

Sammy Guevara Addresses Suspension from AEW in Emotional YouTube Message

Following his match against Jeff Hardy on the February 16, 2024, episode of AEW Rampage, Sammy Guevara was reportedly suspended from AEW. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Guevara reached out to his followers with a heartfelt message, saying, "To the people who support me, whether it be at the beginning or in the middle or maybe this is your first video you've watched of mine, I just want to say thank you. I understand that I am a person who has made mistakes but I am also a person who has tried to be better. ‘Roll with the punches’ is a saying that I truly understand now at 30 years old. Life will throw a lot at you. But it’s how you deal with those adversities that make you who you are. I know who I am and I know what I’m going after. See you at the top."

As of now, there has been no update on when Guevara might make his return to AEW television.


