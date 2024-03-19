WWE NXT Results (03/19/2024)

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (3/19/2024)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena airs and then we shoot directly into the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. to kick off this week's show.

Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

We hear the familiar sounds of Roxanne Perez's theme and out she comes for our first match of the evening. She settles in the ring to a ton of boos and then her music dies down. Tatum Paxley's entrance tune hits next.

As Paxley storms down to the ring, she is met half-way in the aisle by Perez, who takes her down and pummels her. Back in the ring, Paxley takes over and works over Perez until Perez rolls out to the floor for a breather.

The two return to the ring, where again Perez settles into the offensive lead. She begins focusing her attack on the arm of Paxley, which Vic Joseph and Booker T point out on commentary is exactly what she did to Lyra Valkyria recently.

Following some more back-and-forth action, Vic goes to promote CM Punk's return on Raw and referred to him as Booker T's best friend. Booker calmly responds with his old catchphrase. "You didn't say that. Tell me you didn't just say that."

Perez hits her Pop Rox finisher but isn't satisfied, so she slaps on the same arm submission hold she used on Valkyria to pull off the submission victory. The fans boo.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez Attacks Lyra Valkyria In A Sling

Perez gets on the mic and cuts a heel promo afterwards. She tells Ava to give her the title she deserves. Lyra Valkyria runs out with her arm in a sling. Perez beats her down and slaps the crossface on her again. The fans boo to end the segment.

Alpha Academy & The Meta-Four Backstage

Backstage, we see Noam Dar with The Meta-Four talking about his match tonight against "One Trick Pony" Williams. In comes Akira Tozawa, Otis and Maxxine Dupri from Alpha Academy. Otis admits to Lash Legend that he's jealous over she and Trick. We head to a break.

Oba Femi, Josh Briggs & Dijak Brawl

When we return from the break, Lyra Valkyria approaches Ava backstage and demands a title match against Roxanne Perez for Stand & Deliver. She agrees.

Back inside the CWC, we see Josh Briggs in the ring. He talks about how in a moment, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi is going to come out in a minute. Femi's theme hits and out he comes.

He talks about relishing in hurting a man and taking him past his limits. Febi talks about how he'll give Briggs credit for having guts. Briggs says Femi thinks he's the baddest dude here. He says just like everyone else, that's until you meet someone who's just a bit tougher.

Briggs says he's that person. He tells him to put the title on-the-line against him. As they continue talking, Dijak's theme hits and out he comes. Briggs calls him "Wannabe Shaft." Dijak points to his skin and says he doesn't know if you can tell, but "I'm white."

Femi says there's Oba Femi and then everyone else. Dijak says "Me, that's who else" and drills him. All three start to brawl back-and-forth until a bunch of officials rush down to keep them apart.

NXT Tag-Team Title Qualifier

Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

Backstage, we see Shawn Spears talking about how pride always comes before the fall. Back inside the CWC, Axiom and Nathan Frazer make their way out for a tag-team qualifying match. We head to a mid-match commercial break as they settle inside the ring.

When we return, we see a recap of Trick Williams' promo from last week addressing Carmelo Hayes and their match at Stand & Deliver. The No Quarter Catch Crew make their way out as we return live in the CWC. The bell sounds and off we go.

Representing the NQCC in this one will be Charlie Dempsey and Myles Bourne. The bell sounds and Dempsey and Axiom kick things off for their respective teams. After some back-and-forth action, we see Axiom and Frazer hit big dives from the ring to the floor.

Back in the ring, Dempsey helps shift the offensive momentum back in the favor of the NQCC with a gut-wrench suplex in an impressive power spot. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this match continues.

We return from the break to the NQCC dominating the action until Axiom and Frazer take back over. Axiom hits a top-rope Spanish Fly on Borne and Frazer follows up with the Phoenix Splash off the top for the pin fall victory. With the win, they advance.

Winners and ADVANCING: Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

We see a recap of Lexis King beating Mr. Stone last week and Von Wagner carrying him out afterwards. We then shoot to NXT Anonymous footage of the two arguing because Stone is humiliated that Wagner carried him out like a baby and stole his manhood from him.

Back inside the CWC, Sol Ruca's theme hits and out she comes for our next match of the evening. As she settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see The Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin goofing off and talking about finding out which teams they'll be defending their gold against at Stand & Deliver. In comes Alpha Academy and they clown around a bit.

Maxxine Dupri suggests that if Alpha Academy duo Otis and Akira Tozawa can defeat The Wolf Dogs next week on NXT, they'll be in the tag title bout at Stand & Deliver. Back live inside the CWC, Brinley Reece makes her way out. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some back-and-forth action, we see Ruca pull ahead and turn on an offensive showcase for the fans, which culminates with her Sol-Snatcher finisher for the pin fall victory. After the match, Blair Davenport attacks Ruca in the ring from behind.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Tony D'Angelo, Ilja Dragunov Talk NXT Stand & Deliver

We head to another commercial break. When we return, we see a quick check-in with Gigi Dolin backstage. We then return inside the CWC where Tony D'Angelo and The Family make their way out to the ring.

"Da Don" talks about Luca Crusafino being the brains in The Family to go with their muscle. He says now that that's out of the way, it's time to address Ilja Dragunov and Stand & Deliver. He talks about respecting him but says he has no clue what he's capable of.

Dragunov appears on the big screen and brings up D'Angelo leaving him on a bridge. D'Angelo warns him that there's a lot more he can do between now and April 6 in Philly. He announces Stacks vs. Dragunov for next week.

NXT Heritage Cup

Riley Osborne vs. Drew Gulak (C)

Backstage, we see Thea Hail and Riley Osborne flirting with each other. Out he comes for our next match of the evening, which will see him taking on one member of the No Quarter Catch Crew for the NXT Heritage Cup.

As he settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Karmen Petrovic and Lola Vice showing off their karate skills and criticizing the others.

Back live in the CWC, the No Quarter Catch Crew's own Drew Gulak comes out on their behalf to defend the NXT Heritage Cup against Chase U's Osborne. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with round one.

We see a competitive first few minutes. Gulak blasts Osborne with possibly the single loudest chop in pro wrestling history. Seconds later, with the first round winding down, we see Osborne connect with a top-rope shooting star press to go up 1-0.

The bell sounds again and the second round is now underway. Osborne hits a huge high spot on the floor straight out of the gate in the second round. Back in the ring, he hits a cross body but Gulak rolls through. Seconds later he gets the pin to tie it up 1-1.

Before the third round begins, we see another member of the NQCC jump up and knock out Osborne with a cheap shot. As soon as he does, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Thea Hail distractions leads to Gulak getting the win to retain.

Winner and STILL NXT Heritage Cup Champion: Drew Gulak

NXT Tag-Team Title Qualifier

The O.C. vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

We shoot to the parking lot to Fallon Henley trying to calm down Brooks Jensen. He flips out and says things are going good for she and Josh Briggs. Up comes Kelani Jordan who talks with Henley.

Back inside the CWC, the theme hits for The O.C. duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The two head to the ring for our second tag-team title qualifier for Stand & Deliver. As they settle into the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Ava confirms The Wolf Dogs vs. Alpha Academy in a Stand & Deliver title eliminator for next week, as well as Jazmyn Nyx vs. Thea Hail, and Duke Hudson in a match for a potential NXT North American title shot at Stand & Deliver.

Inside the CWC, we see Hank Walker and Tank Ledger have already made their way out, and the tag-team title eliminator for Stand & Deliver is already in progress. After some hard-hitting back-and-forth action, we see The O.C. hit the Magic Killer for the win to advance.

Winners and ADVANCING: The O.C.

Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar

It's main event time!

Backstage, Kelly Kincaid is with Trick Williams. She talks about his return and going viral last week. He talks about his match tonight against Noam Dar. He addresses Carmelo Hayes being in the building tonight. He says if he shows his face, "I'm gonna whoop that ass. That's how it is, and that's how it's gonna be!"

Back inside the CWC, the theme for Noam Dar hits and out he comes accompanied by The Meta-Four. They make their way down to the ring for our final match of the evening. As Dar settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

Shawn Spears vs. Dijak and Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs are added to the lineup for next week's show when we return. The theme for Trick Williams hits after that and Booker T does the hip-hop ad-libs on commentary as the super over like Rover NXT Superstar makes his way to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Trick immediately jumps off to a huge offensive lead in the early goings. The fans chant "Whoop That Trick!" and "Lash should be with me!" to Trick as he takes it to the leader of The Meta-Four. Dar starts to get in some offense, but Trick keeps fighting back into the lead.

As Dar starts to settle into the offensive lead, we shoot to a split-screen shot of two masked security guards outside of Carmelo Hayes' locker room. They knock on the door and say "It's time!" We shoot back to the single full-screen shot of the action in the ring, which sees Dar in the lead but Trick starting to fight back into competitive form.

On that note, the action spills out to the floor where Trick takes over control of the offense as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return from our final commercial time out of the evening, we see the action still in progress with Dar working Trick over in the ring.

Trick fights back and has this one finished when Oro Mensah hits the apron. Trick knocks him off. Lash gets on the apron and tries to seduce Trick. Trick comes over and she tries sneaking a slap. He catches it but Dar hits a big back suplex while he's distracted. He goes for the cover, but Trick kicks out. Trick hits his Trick Shot for the win.

Winner: Trick Williams

Carmelo Hayes Pulls A Fast One On Trick Williams

Once the match wraps up, Trick Williams gets on the mic. He says he's got something to get off his chest. He says Carmelo Hayes, we don't have to wait until Stand & Deliver. "Bring your punk ass out here now." Out comes Carmelo Hayes' masked guards, who surround the ring.

As Trick is looking at them on all sides of him, the theme for Carmelo Hayes hits and out he comes with his hood over his face. As Trick is yelling at him to come on, a member of Hayes' security removes his mask to reveal it is, in fact, Hayes himself. He attacks Trick from behind. The rest of the guards hold Trick as Hayes beats the crap out of him. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!