SPOILERS On Matches and Segments For Tonight’s NXT

This evening's NXT episode, broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and available on the USA Network, has had some exciting developments reported by Fightful's Corey Brennan. These include spoilers for tonight’s matches and segments. Reader discretion is advised for those wishing to avoid spoilers.
Previously Announced Matches and Segments:
Triple Threat Tag Team Qualifier: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
Triple Threat Tag Team Qualifier: Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Participants to be announced)
Heritage Cup Championship Match: A competitor from No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp, or Myles Borne) defending against Riley Osborne
Singles competition: Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
Singles competition: Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece
Singles competition: Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar
Segment: Oba Femi to address the NXT Universe
Segment: Tony D’Angelo to make an appearance
Spoilers for Tonight’s Show:
Representing No Quarter Catch Crew in their tag team qualifier will be Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne.
Drew Gulak will defend the Heritage Cup in tonight’s match.
Oba Femi’s segment is expected to be interrupted by Dijak and Josh Briggs.
Carmelo Hayes is spotted backstage and is rumored to interfere in Trick Williams’ match against Noam Dar.
Ilja Dragunov is anticipated to appear during Tony D’Angelo’s segment.
