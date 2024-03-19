SPOILERS On Matches and Segments For Tonight’s NXT

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2024

This evening's NXT episode, broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and available on the USA Network, has had some exciting developments reported by Fightful's Corey Brennan. These include spoilers for tonight’s matches and segments. Reader discretion is advised for those wishing to avoid spoilers.

Previously Announced Matches and Segments:

Triple Threat Tag Team Qualifier: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Triple Threat Tag Team Qualifier: Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Participants to be announced)

Heritage Cup Championship Match: A competitor from No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp, or Myles Borne) defending against Riley Osborne

Singles competition: Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

Singles competition: Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

Singles competition: Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar

Segment: Oba Femi to address the NXT Universe

Segment: Tony D’Angelo to make an appearance

Spoilers for Tonight’s Show:

Representing No Quarter Catch Crew in their tag team qualifier will be Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne.

Drew Gulak will defend the Heritage Cup in tonight’s match.

Oba Femi’s segment is expected to be interrupted by Dijak and Josh Briggs.

Carmelo Hayes is spotted backstage and is rumored to interfere in Trick Williams’ match against Noam Dar.

Ilja Dragunov is anticipated to appear during Tony D’Angelo’s segment.