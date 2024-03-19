WWE Launches MLB-Inspired Championship Title Belts for All 30 Baseball Teams

WWE issued the following:

MLB-INSPIRED WWE CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE BELTS FOR ALL 30 TEAMS NOW AVAILABLE

Officially Licensed MLB Products Available for Purchase at MLBShop.com, WWEShop.com & Fanatics.com

STAMFORD, Conn., March 19, 2024 – ®, part of Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Major League Baseball today announced the launch of MLB-inspired WWE Championship title belts for all 30 teams ahead of Opening Day 2024.



The officially licensed MLB products feature the official colors and branding of all 30 teams.

The WWE Championship title belts are available for purchase now via MLBShop.com, WWEShop.com, and Fanatics.com.

