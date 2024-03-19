Will Ospreay Shares Heartfelt Encounter with Ric Flair After AEW Revolution Performance

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat were reportedly astounded by Will Ospreay's performance at AEW Revolution 2024 in his match against Konosuke Takeshita. Reflecting on this during a podcast with Chris Jericho, Ospreay shared a poignant moment he had with Ric Flair following the match.

“He came backstage. My ass was killing me. I came back and I planted myself down and I was crying. He went, ‘Mr. Ospreay’, and he took my hand. I looked up and it was Ric. I stood up and I was like, ‘Yes, sir.’ He was like, ‘You are everything I’ve heard of and more. You’re the best guy here right now.'”