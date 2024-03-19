WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Will Ospreay Shares Heartfelt Encounter with Ric Flair After AEW Revolution Performance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2024

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat were reportedly astounded by Will Ospreay's performance at AEW Revolution 2024 in his match against Konosuke Takeshita. Reflecting on this during a podcast with Chris Jericho, Ospreay shared a poignant moment he had with Ric Flair following the match.

“He came backstage. My ass was killing me. I came back and I planted myself down and I was crying. He went, ‘Mr. Ospreay’, and he took my hand. I looked up and it was Ric. I stood up and I was like, ‘Yes, sir.’ He was like, ‘You are everything I’ve heard of and more. You’re the best guy here right now.'”

Tony Khan Still Remains Displeased With Jack Perry Due to CM Punk Controversy

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly harbors resentment towards AEW talent Jack Perry in the aftermath of CM Punk's exit from the promotion. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 19, 2024 02:08PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #revolution #ric flair #will ospreay

