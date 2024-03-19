WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Reveals Vince McMahon's Opposition to Dream Match with Sting

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2024

During his appearance on the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker shared insights on why a highly anticipated match against Sting never materialized in WWE, citing Vince McMahon's reluctance as a key factor. "It just didn’t work out. He had a short run in WWE and Vince didn’t want it. For whatever reason, I don’t know what it was. He didn’t feel it," he explained. Despite the fan excitement and the concept art that surfaced early on, The Undertaker believed that the timing and circumstances could not align to meet the lofty expectations. "The match would have been good, but I don’t think it would have lived up to the expectations that people have for it," he remarked, acknowledging that both wrestlers were past their prime when the opportunity arose.

Furthermore, The Undertaker appreciated WWE's recognition of Sting's final match at AEW Revolution, underscoring the significance of Sting's career beyond company rivalries. "I mean, yeah, we’re in competition with a different company. I get it, but Sting’s legacy is so much bigger than AEW or any of that. I mean, he deserved that. I’m happy that as a company they acknowledged it because it’s only right," he stated, highlighting the importance of honoring Sting's contributions to wrestling history.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
