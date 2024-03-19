Tony Khan Still Remains Displeased With Jack Perry Due to CM Punk Controversy

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly harbors resentment towards AEW talent Jack Perry in the aftermath of CM Punk's exit from the promotion.

Jack Perry vanished from the screen for several months following a contentious episode with CM Punk at AEW's All In event in August. This confrontation led to Perry's suspension and Punk's departure from AEW. Despite these events, Perry has begun working with NJPW while still being under contract with AEW.

The disagreement between Perry and Punk originated from Punk's caution to Perry about using actual glass in a television segment. During All In, Perry executed a stunt involving a car's windshield and referenced glass directly to the camera, which escalated into a physical altercation at the event.

Current Situation On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Perry's current standing with AEW in a conversation with Bryan Alvarez.

Bryan Alvarez: “This person here says, do we know for sure that Jack Perry was not fired by AEW? Has anyone asked? I have asked, and he has not been fired.”

Meltzer: “He has not been fired. He’s absolutely not been fired, but they’re not using him.”

Alvarez: “He’s just iced.”

Meltzer: “Tony’s really mad at him because he cost him CM Punk. He’s getting the blame. He probably should have been suspended for a month or two. Where are we at, seven months now?.....Seven months. It’s ridiculous. The punishment doesn’t fit the crime at this point. I mean, it's like it's his fault because the other guy like lost just mind?”

Alvarez: “I was gonna say I mean he didn't cost Tony CM Punk. CM Punk cost Tony. CM Punk by getting into a fight over this. Punk could have just got to Tony and said, "Suspend this dude. That was unprofessional and that would’ve been it.”