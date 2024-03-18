"WWE SmackDown Experiences Minor Decline in Viewership and Demographic Ratings for March 15 Episode

The latest viewership data for WWE SmackDown's March 15th show on FOX has been released.

Per Programming Insider, the broadcast attracted an audience of 2,340,000, marking a 4% decline from the 2,439,000 viewership figure recorded on March 8th. The episode also registered a 0.68 rating in the coveted 18-49 age group, experiencing a slight 1% decrease compared to the previous Friday's demographic rating.

The episode was highlighted by The Rock delivering another memorable promo against Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul finding out his WrestleMania 40 opponents, and several tag team qualifying bouts for the Six-Pack Ladder match scheduled for WrestleMania 40.