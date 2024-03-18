WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"WWE SmackDown Experiences Minor Decline in Viewership and Demographic Ratings for March 15 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2024

The latest viewership data for WWE SmackDown's March 15th show on FOX has been released.

Per Programming Insider, the broadcast attracted an audience of 2,340,000, marking a 4% decline from the 2,439,000 viewership figure recorded on March 8th. The episode also registered a 0.68 rating in the coveted 18-49 age group, experiencing a slight 1% decrease compared to the previous Friday's demographic rating.

The episode was highlighted by The Rock delivering another memorable promo against Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul finding out his WrestleMania 40 opponents, and several tag team qualifying bouts for the Six-Pack Ladder match scheduled for WrestleMania 40.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 18, 2024 01:42PM


