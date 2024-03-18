WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Comments on Spontaneous Moment on Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2024

Valhalla recently shared a humorous story about surprising Michael Cole with her antlers during an episode of Monday Night Raw. Michael Cole has shown a peculiar fascination with Valhalla's antler headgear since the start of the year, often expressing excitement when the WWE star appeared wearing them. The ongoing gag culminated on the March 4 episode, where Valhalla gifted her much-discussed antlers to Cole, leading to a memorable and amusing moment on the show, cheered on by the fans.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Valhalla revealed that the exchange was impromptu, catching everyone, especially Michael Cole, off guard. "No one knew I was doing that, especially not Michael Cole. That reaction of his was 100% organic and he had no idea that was happening. He just really loves those stinking antlers so I’m just gonna keep trying to integrate them as best I can," Valhalla explained, highlighting the unplanned nature of the moment that added to its charm and humor.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
