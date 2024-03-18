Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' WWE Tag Team Name Revealed

In anticipation of their headline match on the first night of WrestleMania 40, the newly formed tag team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, now officially known as "Freakin' Nightmare," is generating buzz. Seth Rollins, the current World Heavyweight Champion, has allied with Cody Rhodes in preparation for Rhodes' imminent Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Despite their previous rivalries, Rhodes and Rollins have united to challenge Reigns and The Rock in a high-profile match on the opening night of WrestleMania 40.

WWE has unveiled official tag team merchandise for Rhodes and Rollins, solidifying their partnership with the debut of their team name, "Freakin' Nightmare." The merchandise includes a shirt combining Cody and Seth's iconic logos, with the team's name emblazoned on the back, signaling their collaboration. Fans eager to support the duo can find the shirt available for purchase on WWEShop.com.

Besides teaming up with Rhodes, Rollins is also preparing for a demanding WrestleMania schedule, as he is slated to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. McIntyre earned this opportunity after triumphing in last month's Elimination Chamber, setting the stage for another must-watch contest at WrestleMania.