WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' WWE Tag Team Name Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2024

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' WWE Tag Team Name Revealed

In anticipation of their headline match on the first night of WrestleMania 40, the newly formed tag team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, now officially known as "Freakin' Nightmare," is generating buzz. Seth Rollins, the current World Heavyweight Champion, has allied with Cody Rhodes in preparation for Rhodes' imminent Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Despite their previous rivalries, Rhodes and Rollins have united to challenge Reigns and The Rock in a high-profile match on the opening night of WrestleMania 40.

WWE has unveiled official tag team merchandise for Rhodes and Rollins, solidifying their partnership with the debut of their team name, "Freakin' Nightmare." The merchandise includes a shirt combining Cody and Seth's iconic logos, with the team's name emblazoned on the back, signaling their collaboration. Fans eager to support the duo can find the shirt available for purchase on WWEShop.com.

Besides teaming up with Rhodes, Rollins is also preparing for a demanding WrestleMania schedule, as he is slated to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. McIntyre earned this opportunity after triumphing in last month's Elimination Chamber, setting the stage for another must-watch contest at WrestleMania.

Source: shop.wwe.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #seth rollins #cody rhodes #freakin nightmare

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86727/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π