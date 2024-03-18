WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Moné Discusses AEW Signing: "Always About That Bag"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2024

Mercedes Moné, previously known as Sasha Banks, has officially made her way to AEW, marking a significant addition to the roster. This transition, heavily anticipated since her appearance at AEW All In in August 2023, was confirmed during the AEW Dynamite: Big Business event.

In her conversation with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Moné shared her enthusiasm about joining AEW, emphasizing her desire to make history within the promotion. "I’m all about creating history,” she expressed. “I’m all about creating magic, and I’m all about creating so much more. And that’s what AEW brings — so much more, more opportunity, more chances and more chances just to stand out and to be seen and noticed.”

Moné also acknowledged the financial aspect of her decision, hinting at a significant offer from AEW. With a playful tone, she remarked, “I mean, I’m not Mercedes Moné for no reason,” highlighting the importance of financial incentives in her move. “Money changes everything. I’m always about that bag. Absolutely.”

Furthermore, she stressed the freedom AEW offers as a pivotal factor in her choice to join the company. "You can do so much more in AEW — you can do everything,” Moné stated. This sense of liberty, combined with the opportunity to achieve and create, solidified AEW as her new professional home.

Source: espn.com
Tags: #aew #mercedes mone

