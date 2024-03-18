Scott Steiner Speaks on Nephew Bron Breakker's Success Without Steiner Name

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner recently expressed his views on his nephew, Bron Breakker, forging a successful wrestling career without adopting the famed Steiner surname. Speaking at a Monopoly Events Q&A session, Steiner shared his mixed feelings about WWE's decision to not brand Breakker with the family name. Despite his perplexity over the name choice, Steiner is evidently proud of Breakker's achievements in the ring.

"I’m not going to say anything as long as he keeps on doing what he does," Steiner remarked, acknowledging Breakker's use of signature Steiner moves with a unique twist. "I give him st all the time that he’s stealing all our st, he does my Frankensteiner, does our suplexes, but he has his own specific way of doing everything so it’s definitely different."

Steiner views Breakker's adaptation of the family's wrestling style as a form of flattery and emphasizes their close family bond, "I take it as a compliment from him, I talk to him almost every week we are still a tight-knit family. I think it’s great, and I think he wants to be a Steiner but there’s certain things there’s no reason trying to change."

He concludes with a pragmatic stance on Breakker's branding in WWE, "So if that’s how they want to push him, so be it. It’s not a fight worth fighting," suggesting that while the name might differ, the legacy continues strong through Breakker's accomplishments.