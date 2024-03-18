WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Scott Steiner Speaks on Nephew Bron Breakker's Success Without Steiner Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2024

Scott Steiner Speaks on Nephew Bron Breakker's Success Without Steiner Name

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner recently expressed his views on his nephew, Bron Breakker, forging a successful wrestling career without adopting the famed Steiner surname. Speaking at a Monopoly Events Q&A session, Steiner shared his mixed feelings about WWE's decision to not brand Breakker with the family name. Despite his perplexity over the name choice, Steiner is evidently proud of Breakker's achievements in the ring.

"I’m not going to say anything as long as he keeps on doing what he does," Steiner remarked, acknowledging Breakker's use of signature Steiner moves with a unique twist. "I give him st all the time that he’s stealing all our st, he does my Frankensteiner, does our suplexes, but he has his own specific way of doing everything so it’s definitely different."

Steiner views Breakker's adaptation of the family's wrestling style as a form of flattery and emphasizes their close family bond, "I take it as a compliment from him, I talk to him almost every week we are still a tight-knit family. I think it’s great, and I think he wants to be a Steiner but there’s certain things there’s no reason trying to change."

He concludes with a pragmatic stance on Breakker's branding in WWE, "So if that’s how they want to push him, so be it. It’s not a fight worth fighting," suggesting that while the name might differ, the legacy continues strong through Breakker's accomplishments.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #scott steiner #bron breakker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86718/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π