Jack Perry Issues Bold Statement to Shota Umino Following Six-Man Tag Match at NJPW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2024

Jack Perry faced a defeat in a six-man tag match against Shota Umino during NJPW's New Japan Cup on its tenth night. The event on Sunday featured a victorious team of Shota Umino, El Desperado, and YOH over Perry, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Yujiro Takahashi. Post-match, Perry extended his thoughts on Umino's victory.

Perry remarked, “Shota, congratulations on winning a six-man tag." He added a pointed reminder, “But I don’t think I need to remind you, you’ve never pinned me. But I’ve pinned you.”

Expanding on his perspective, Perry stated, “At the beginning, I thought I was coming over here to your world. But it turns out, everywhere I go is my world, and you’re lucky to be a part of it. See you around.”

Looking ahead, Perry is set to participate in NJPW's Windy City Riot the following month.


