Chris Jericho Dismisses Retirement Speculation

Chris Jericho firmly believes he ranks among the top talents in professional wrestling today. At 53, the seasoned AEW wrestler, whose career kicked off In 1990.

Despite boasting an impressive array of accomplishments in both his wrestling career and as the lead vocalist of the rock band Fozzy, Chris Jericho has no plans to hang up his boots and follow in the footsteps of his fellow AEW colleague Sting towards retirement.

In a recent conversation on Gabby AF, Jericho emphasized his ongoing capability to perform at an elite level as his motivation to persist in the wrestling world:

“I don’t really think about that sort of thing, I kinda just live in the now. You talked being 33 years in the wrestling industry; I’m like, ‘Wow, really? It doesn’t feel that way,’ because I can still have the best match on any given show. Not every night, but you know, a couple of weeks ago, I wrestled [Konosuke] Takeshita, and that was the best match of the show. You look through like, ‘Okay, there are still great moments for Jericho, a lot that I can do.”