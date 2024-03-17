Chris Jericho Predicts Swerve Strickland's Future as AEW World Champion

Chris Jericho expressed his confidence in Swerve Strickland's potential within AEW, foreseeing him as a future AEW World Champion. Despite Strickland's recent narrow defeat to Samoa Joe for the title at AEW Revolution, Jericho's endorsement highlights his belief in Strickland's imminent rise. In a discussion with Gabby AF, Jericho praised Strickland's unique blend of charisma, appearance, and in-ring capability, stating, “I’m a huge fan of Swerve" he added, “I think, eventually he’ll be our World Champion. It’s just a matter of time at this point. He has the cool factor. He’s new, he’s fresh, he can talk, he looks great."

Jericho further elaborated on the importance of wrestlers like Strickland, who possess the ability to transcend the wrestling world and become mainstream stars, thus elevating AEW's status. “He’s a guy that can be a crossover super-duper star, which is exactly what AEW needs to go to the next level," Jericho added. He emphasized the significance of a wrestler's influence beyond the ring, which contributes to both the wrestler's and the company's growth.

Following Joe's title defense against Wardlow on a recent AEW Dynamite episode, Strickland's intense exchange of glares with Joe hinted at a looming rematch, underscoring his undiminished ambition and Jericho's belief in his championship destiny.