All Elite Wrestling Schedules Return to Daily’s Place for Next Month's Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2024

All Elite Wrestling Schedules Return to Daily's Place for Next Month's Events

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has revealed plans to make a much-anticipated return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The action-packed return will kick off with a live broadcast of Dynamite on Wednesday, April 24, followed by a live showing of Collision on Saturday, April 27.

Fans can look forward to seeing a stellar lineup of talent at both events, including “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson, “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, Swerve Strickland, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay, The Elite, featuring Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, along with AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, all scheduled to appear.

