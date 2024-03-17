All Elite Wrestling Schedules Return to Daily’s Place for Next Month's Events

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has revealed plans to make a much-anticipated return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The action-packed return will kick off with a live broadcast of Dynamite on Wednesday, April 24, followed by a live showing of Collision on Saturday, April 27.
Fans can look forward to seeing a stellar lineup of talent at both events, including “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson, “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, Swerve Strickland, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay, The Elite, featuring Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, along with AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, all scheduled to appear.
JACKSONVILLE, we're coming home again!#AEW returns to @dailysplace for #AEWDynamite on Wednesday, April 24th & #AEWCollision on Saturday, April 27th— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2024
🎟 Presale for AEW Insiders on 3/19 & 3/20. General tickets on sale 3/21. Go to https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq to become an AEW Insider! pic.twitter.com/UN15UeIKNc
⚡ El Hijo del Vikingo to Relinquish AAA Mega Championship After Monumental 833-Day Reign Due to Injury
El Hijo del Vikingo, the renowned lucha-libre sensation, is set to relinquish the AAA Mega Championship following a historic 833-day reign. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 17, 2024 11:45AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com