WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

David Finlay Withdraws from New Japan Cup Event Due to Health Issues

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2024

David Finlay Withdraws from New Japan Cup Event Due to Health Issues

Bullet Club's frontman, David Finlay, a prominent figure in NJPW, was recently sidelined from a New Japan Cup event owing to health concerns. Following his hospitalization, his anticipated bout against Hirooki Goto was canceled, awarding Goto the victory by forfeit.

In a subsequent update, NJPW disclosed that Finlay will be absent from tonight's New Japan Cup event at Twin Messe Shizuoka South Hall in Shizuoka, Japan. KENTA will step in for Finlay in the slated 10-Man Tag Team Match.

Below is the complete announcement for further details:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Yesterday, New Japan Cup entrant David Finlay was forced to withdraw from his tournament matchup with Hirooki Goto due to a health complaint before matches took place.

Finlay has additionally not been cleared to compete in today’s event in Shizuoka. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Finlay wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

The following change has been made to today’s card:

5th Match

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs David Finlay, KENTA, Chase Owens, Gabe Kidd & Taiji Ishimori –>

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Gedo, KENTA, Chase Owens, Gabe Kidd & Taiji Ishimori

New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Finlay a full, speedy recovery.

 


Tags: #njpw #david finlay #new japan cup

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86702/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π