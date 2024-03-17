El Hijo del Vikingo to Relinquish AAA Mega Championship After Monumental 833-Day Reign Due to Injury

El Hijo del Vikingo, the renowned lucha-libre sensation, is set to relinquish the AAA Mega Championship following a historic 833-day reign. This decision comes in the wake of a knee injury sustained in February, necessitating surgery for the athlete, who is also known for his collaborations with AEW. The prestigious AAA Mega Championship will find a new bearer at the upcoming Triplemania XXXII in Monterrey. Vikingo underwent the surgical procedure on February 29th, and Wrestling Headlines pledges to provide ongoing updates regarding his recovery and condition.
¡DE ÚLTIMO MOMENTO!— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 17, 2024
El Megacampeonato de AAA ha quedado vacante y será disputado en #TriplemaniaXXXII Monterrey
Esta noche en Ciudad de México @PrideOfMexico, Cibernético y @Psychooriginal buscarán ser el primer retador en una lucha de 3 esquinas#OrígenesAAA
