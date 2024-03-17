WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
El Hijo del Vikingo to Relinquish AAA Mega Championship After Monumental 833-Day Reign Due to Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2024

El Hijo del Vikingo to Relinquish AAA Mega Championship After Monumental 833-Day Reign Due to Injury

El Hijo del Vikingo, the renowned lucha-libre sensation, is set to relinquish the AAA Mega Championship following a historic 833-day reign. This decision comes in the wake of a knee injury sustained in February, necessitating surgery for the athlete, who is also known for his collaborations with AEW. The prestigious AAA Mega Championship will find a new bearer at the upcoming Triplemania XXXII in Monterrey. Vikingo underwent the surgical procedure on February 29th, and Wrestling Headlines pledges to provide ongoing updates regarding his recovery and condition.

