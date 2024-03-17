Parker Boudreaux Emerges at AAA Event, Targets Octagon Jr. and Mecha Wolf

In a surprising turn of events at the AAA show on March 16, Parker Boudreaux marked his arrival to the promotion by launching an assault on Octagon Jr. and Mecha Wolf. This unexpected attack unfolded shortly after Octagon Jr. successfully defended his AAA Latin American Championship against Mecha Wolf.

The intervention of El Mesías thwarted Boudreaux's aggressive endeavor. Previously seen as part of the Mogul Affiliates alongside Swerve Strickland on AEW programming, Boudreaux had been absent from the wrestling ring since March 2023.