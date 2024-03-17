WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Parker Boudreaux Emerges at AAA Event, Targets Octagon Jr. and Mecha Wolf

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2024

Parker Boudreaux Emerges at AAA Event, Targets Octagon Jr. and Mecha Wolf

In a surprising turn of events at the AAA show on March 16, Parker Boudreaux marked his arrival to the promotion by launching an assault on Octagon Jr. and Mecha Wolf. This unexpected attack unfolded shortly after Octagon Jr. successfully defended his AAA Latin American Championship against Mecha Wolf.

The intervention of El Mesías thwarted Boudreaux's aggressive endeavor. Previously seen as part of the Mogul Affiliates alongside Swerve Strickland on AEW programming, Boudreaux had been absent from the wrestling ring since March 2023.


Tags: #aaa #parker boudreaux #octagon jr #mecha wolf

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86697/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π