Tonight on A&E: Fresh Episodes of WWE Rivals & Biography Unveiled

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2024

WWE is set to showcase an exciting lineup of new programming on A&E today. Here's what viewers can look forward to:

At 1 PM, catch "Biography: WWE Legends" featuring the incomparable Shawn Michaels.

Following at 3 PM, the series continues with "Biography: WWE Legends Scott Hall."

Dive into the intense rivalry at 5 PM with "WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels."

At 6 PM, the spotlight is on "WWE Rivals: John Cena vs. Edge," followed by "WWE Rivals: The Rock vs. John Cena" at 7 PM.

The evening heats up at 8 PM with the premiere of "WWE Rivals: John Cena vs. Randy Orton." This episode takes an in-depth look at the storied rivalry between Cena and Orton, featuring insights from Freddie Prinze Jr., Booker T, Natalya Neidhart, D-Von Dudley, and John Bradshaw Layfield.

At 9 PM, "Biography: WWE Legends Diamond Dallas Page" premieres, showcasing the life of DDP and his journey to success against all odds, highlighted by his perseverance, hard work, and unwavering positive attitude.

The night wraps up at 10:01 PM with "Biography: WWE Legends Jake The Snake Roberts," delving into the life and career of one of wrestling's most intriguing figures.


