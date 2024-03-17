WWE Road To WrestleMania 40 Live Event Results From Augusta, GA (03/16)

WWE hosted its Road To WrestleMania event on Saturday at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia. Below are the results:
- R-Truth emerged victorious over Dominick Mysterio via disqualification due to interference, leading to a Six-Man Tag Team match.
- In the resulting Six-Man Tag Team match, R-Truth, alongside The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, triumphed over The Judgment Day, comprised of WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominick Mysterio.
- AJ Styles secured a win against Carlito.
- Rhea Ripley successfully defended her women's world championship by defeating Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.
- Sami Zayn won against Shinsuke Nakamura.
- LA Knight bested Solo Sikoa.
- Omos overcame Akira Tozawa.
- Naomi & Bianca Belair defeated Kairi Sane & IYO SKY.
- In a street fight that served as the main event, Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre.
