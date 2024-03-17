WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Road To WrestleMania 40 Live Event Results From Augusta, GA (03/16)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2024

WWE Road To WrestleMania 40 Live Event Results From Augusta, GA (03/16)

WWE hosted its Road To WrestleMania event on Saturday at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia. Below are the results:

- R-Truth emerged victorious over Dominick Mysterio via disqualification due to interference, leading to a Six-Man Tag Team match.

- In the resulting Six-Man Tag Team match, R-Truth, alongside The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, triumphed over The Judgment Day, comprised of WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominick Mysterio.

- AJ Styles secured a win against Carlito.

- Rhea Ripley successfully defended her women's world championship by defeating Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

- Sami Zayn won against Shinsuke Nakamura.

- LA Knight bested Solo Sikoa.

- Omos overcame Akira Tozawa.

- Naomi & Bianca Belair defeated Kairi Sane & IYO SKY.

- In a street fight that served as the main event, Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre.


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86695/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π