WWE Road To WrestleMania 40 Live Event Results From Augusta, GA (03/16)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2024

WWE hosted its Road To WrestleMania event on Saturday at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia. Below are the results:

- R-Truth emerged victorious over Dominick Mysterio via disqualification due to interference, leading to a Six-Man Tag Team match.

- In the resulting Six-Man Tag Team match, R-Truth, alongside The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, triumphed over The Judgment Day, comprised of WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominick Mysterio.

- AJ Styles secured a win against Carlito.

- Rhea Ripley successfully defended her women's world championship by defeating Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

- Sami Zayn won against Shinsuke Nakamura.

- LA Knight bested Solo Sikoa.

- Omos overcame Akira Tozawa.

- Naomi & Bianca Belair defeated Kairi Sane & IYO SKY.

- In a street fight that served as the main event, Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre.