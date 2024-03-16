Eddie Kingston Explains How Terry Funk Became a Wrestling Icon

Eddie Kingston, known for his passion and dedication to the wrestling industry, has recently shed light on how Terry Funk, a legendary figure in the world of wrestling, has significantly influenced modern wrestling. Kingston admires Funk for his illustrious career that spanned over five decades, beginning in 1965 and concluding in 2017. Throughout his career, Funk achieved remarkable success, including holding the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship and competing across various major wrestling promotions globally.

Kingston, who himself has been a journeyman wrestler, only achieved widespread success after joining AEW in 2020. In a conversation with WrestlingNews.co, Kingston expressed his admiration for Funk, highlighting Funk's impact both inside and outside the wrestling ring. According to Kingston, Funk’s approach to wrestling and his commendable character made him a role model for many, including Kingston.

Kingston stated, “Oh, because of his passion for wrestling and he did it right. You never hear anyone say anything bad about Terry. To me when I noticed that about him, that’s a goal. I know people have bad things to say about me but I’m trying my best to not have them say back and I’m trying to be like Terry in that sense that someone who does good business and who was respected in our industry and I think that’s what Terry left behind. He left how to do it, you know what I mean? And how to be a pro and how to conduct yourself as such. So that’s why I think Terry influenced everybody because of what he did in the ring but also what he did outside of the ring. And you hear the stories about him not being selfish and about him being willing to help the younger generation of guys. ECW wouldn’t have popped off if it wasn’t for Terry Funk. People can say whatever they want, but Funk was there in 93, 94 really helping that company grow.”

Through his words, Kingston underscores Funk’s unparalleled passion for wrestling, his integrity, and his significant contributions to nurturing the future generations of wrestlers, particularly highlighting Funk's role in the success of ECW in the early '90s.