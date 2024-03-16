WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton to Make Special Appearances at WWE World

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, known as "The Eradicator," and WWE icon Randy Orton, also known as "The Viper," are set to play key roles at WrestleMania 40, not just in the ring but also in special appearances. While Ripley is set to defend her title against Becky Lynch, dubbed "The Man," Orton will compete in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship against "The Maverick" Logan Paul and Kevin Owens. Beyond their in-ring battles, both stars are slated to engage with fans in a non-wrestling capacity during the monumental weekend.

WWE has revealed that Ripley and Orton will be part of the festivities at WWE World, occurring throughout the WrestleMania 40 weekend. Fans eager to meet their heroes can secure their spots by purchasing tickets at fanaticsevents.com/WWE/tickets. The event will unfold in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 4th, to Monday, April 8th.

Joining Ripley and Orton in the lineup for WWE World are luminaries such as CM Punk, Charlotte Flair—referred to as "The Queen," "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair—known as "The EST Of WWE," and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins. This ensemble of superstars marks the preliminary list of participants announced for the event thus far.