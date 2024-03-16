WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton to Make Special Appearances at WWE World

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2024

WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton to Make Special Appearances at WWE World

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, known as "The Eradicator," and WWE icon Randy Orton, also known as "The Viper," are set to play key roles at WrestleMania 40, not just in the ring but also in special appearances. While Ripley is set to defend her title against Becky Lynch, dubbed "The Man," Orton will compete in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship against "The Maverick" Logan Paul and Kevin Owens. Beyond their in-ring battles, both stars are slated to engage with fans in a non-wrestling capacity during the monumental weekend.

WWE has revealed that Ripley and Orton will be part of the festivities at WWE World, occurring throughout the WrestleMania 40 weekend. Fans eager to meet their heroes can secure their spots by purchasing tickets at fanaticsevents.com/WWE/tickets. The event will unfold in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 4th, to Monday, April 8th.

Joining Ripley and Orton in the lineup for WWE World are luminaries such as CM Punk, Charlotte Flair—referred to as "The Queen," "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair—known as "The EST Of WWE," and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins. This ensemble of superstars marks the preliminary list of participants announced for the event thus far.


Tags: #wwe #wwe world #randy orton #rhea ripley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86689/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π