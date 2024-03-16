This Past Friday's WWE SmackDown Producers Revealed & The Rock's Extended Concert Segment

Fightful Select has provided updates on the producers responsible for various segments in the recent WWE SmackDown episode:

- Michael Hayes took charge of producing The Rock's concert.

- The Legado del Fantasma vs. LWO WrestleMania 40 qualifying match was produced by Jason Jordan.

- Randy Orton's bout against Grayson Waller was produced by Shane Helms.

- The Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar match saw Robert Roode as the producer.

- Nick Aldis produced the WrestleMania 40 qualifying match between New Catch Republic and Pretty Deadly.

- The main event featuring Dakota Kai vs. Bayley was produced by TJ Wilson (also known as Tyson Kidd).

- Shane Helms produced a dark match that featured Cedric Alexander taking on Odyssey Jones.

- A dark match involving Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Rhea Ripley was reportedly produced by Jason Jordan.

Jason Jordan is also credited with producing the dark match main event that featured Cody Rhodes against Drew McIntyre.

Furthermore, Fightful Select noted that The Rock's concert segment on WWE SmackDown was initially intended to last for only one segment. Despite this, backstage expectations were that it would inevitably extend beyond the planned duration. It was also mentioned that LA Knight's interview segment was not included in the internal rundowns.

Additionally, it's been reported that the match between Legado del Fantasma and LWO was allocated two segments. This portion of the show, including entrances and post-match events, lasted approximately 11 minutes.