AEW Star's Brother to Have First Match

This week's episode of AEW Collision will see Zak Knight, the brother of former AEW Women's Champion Saraya, step into the AEW ring for his official in-ring debut.

Having been confirmed as part of the AEW roster by Saraya last month, Knight is scheduled to face “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker on the upcoming Saturday (March 16) episode. This match follows a series of confrontations between the two, including an ambush on Knight by Parker on the previous edition of Rampage.

In addition to Knight's debut, the episode will also spotlight the inaugural Wildcard match in the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament. Fans can anticipate a thrilling lineup of matches, including Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata, The Infantry vs. House of Black in the AEW Tag Team Title Tournament, Julia Hart defending the TBS Championship against Trish Adora, PAC taking on Komander, and Kyle O’Reilly clashing with Bryan Keith.