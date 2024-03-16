WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision Tonight: Two New Matches Announced, Check Out the Latest Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2024

AEW Collision Tonight: Two New Matches Announced, Check Out the Latest Lineup

Tonight's AEW Collision show presents a pivotal Wild Card bout in the series aimed at crowning the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. This development follows the vacancy of the titles by Sting and Darby Allin, as "The Icon" announced his retirement at AEW Revolution 2024. The tournament's latest addition features a Wild Card match between The Infantry and The House of Black, set to intensify the competition. Alongside, a noteworthy one-on-one clash is announced with Zak Knight, Saraya's brother, facing off against Cool Hand Ang.

Tonight's AEW Collision Lineup:

- AEW World Tag Team Tournament Wild Card Match: The Infantry vs. House of Black

- Adam Copeland set to make an appearance

-TBS Championship Open House Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Trish Adora

- Singles competition: Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith

- A showdown between Bryan Danielson and Katsuyori Shibata

- High-flying action: Komander vs. PAC

- Zak Knight vs. Cool Hand Ang in a singles match

