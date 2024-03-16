Eddie Kingston Discusses Potential Retirement Timeline from the Ring

Eddie Kingston, a seasoned pro-wrestler with over two decades of experience and the current All Elite Wrestling Continental Champion, has made it clear he has no intention of dialing back his in-ring performance. Known for his tenure in various wrestling promotions such as Chikara, NWA, and Ring of Honor, Kingston's commitment to wrestling is unwavering. In a conversation with WrestlingNewsCo prior to AEW Big Business, when asked about potentially moderating his wrestling style, Kingston expressed a compelling dedication to his craft and his audience.

“No, I have to go all the way in or I can’t do it. I can’t half-ass it. If I do, then I’m not giving the people what they want. They pay to see me do my thing, and if I back up or I half-ass it, I’m not giving the people what they pay for. I know a lot of guys focus on ratings and who’s watching, but for me personally, I worry about the people who actually paid money to come to the show. I care about the mom, the dad, whatever it is, and their kids. It’s not cheap to come to a show, so when they pay for those tickets, I’m thinking about them and what they paid to see. No, there’s no slowing down, nothing like that. How long do I have? I don’t know. I’m just gonna keep going until my body says no more. I would like to reach 30 years because that’s an old-school number. A lot of the old-school guys back in the day would be like, thirty years is what they wanted. So I can say 30, but I’m probably gonna go until I can’t walk, to be honest with you. Terry Funk’s the GOAT, so I learned from him,"