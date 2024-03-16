WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Eddie Kingston Discusses Potential Retirement Timeline from the Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2024

Eddie Kingston Discusses Potential Retirement Timeline from the Ring

Eddie Kingston, a seasoned pro-wrestler with over two decades of experience and the current All Elite Wrestling Continental Champion, has made it clear he has no intention of dialing back his in-ring performance. Known for his tenure in various wrestling promotions such as Chikara, NWA, and Ring of Honor, Kingston's commitment to wrestling is unwavering. In a conversation with WrestlingNewsCo prior to AEW Big Business, when asked about potentially moderating his wrestling style, Kingston expressed a compelling dedication to his craft and his audience.

“No, I have to go all the way in or I can’t do it. I can’t half-ass it. If I do, then I’m not giving the people what they want. They pay to see me do my thing, and if I back up or I half-ass it, I’m not giving the people what they pay for. I know a lot of guys focus on ratings and who’s watching, but for me personally, I worry about the people who actually paid money to come to the show. I care about the mom, the dad, whatever it is, and their kids. It’s not cheap to come to a show, so when they pay for those tickets, I’m thinking about them and what they paid to see. No, there’s no slowing down, nothing like that. How long do I have? I don’t know. I’m just gonna keep going until my body says no more. I would like to reach 30 years because that’s an old-school number. A lot of the old-school guys back in the day would be like, thirty years is what they wanted. So I can say 30, but I’m probably gonna go until I can’t walk, to be honest with you. Terry Funk’s the GOAT, so I learned from him," 


Tags: #aew #roh #eddie kingston

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86679/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π