Austin Theory Breaks Silence on RKO Botch During WWE SmackDown

During Firday's WWE SmackDown, an incident involving Austin Theory got social media talking. After receiving a stunner from Kevin Owens, Theory was quickly on the receiving end of an RKO from Randy Orton. The sequence caught attention due to Theory's seemingly mistimed leap into the RKO, which resulted in a rather awkward execution of the move.

A video surfaced afterwards, featuring Austin Theory alongside Grayson Waller, discussing the mishap. In the video, Theory explained, "What do you mean what happened? I mean, the Stunner, I was dizzy, but then the RKO… I keep getting hit with these RKOs, so what did I think? Maybe I was a little dizzy, but, I thought I could just jump over it after the Stunner, but that didn’t work out." Waller supported his attempt, adding, "That’s a good idea. But it didn’t work, man. Try stuff, try stuff lad, don’t worry."

Theory's explanation reveals that the unusual jump was an attempt to navigate the situation creatively, aiming to leap over Orton's RKO. This approach, however, did not pan out as expected.