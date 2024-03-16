AEW's Strategy for the Women's Division Post-Mercedes Mone's Debut

Mercedes Mone marked her highly anticipated debut on AEW's "Dynamite: Big Business" episode in Boston, signaling a major acquisition for Tony Khan's wrestling empire. At the onset of the show, the ex-WWE sensation took center stage with a stirring monologue, hinting at unresolved issues with Willow Nightingale. The debut escalated as Mone intervened on Nightingale's behalf during the evening's climax.

This appearance captivated an audience of 1 million viewers on TBS and played a pivotal role in the sale of 9,000 tickets, underscoring Mone's immediate impact and potential as a draw for AEW. The organization is poised to leverage her fame and charisma in future endeavors.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select disclosed insights into the strategic planning within AEW surrounding Mone, “Jack says CEO branding for Mercedes seems like a level-up way of calling her the boss, but does Mercedes' arrival in AEW lead to any increased prominence booking or more matches for women? Yes, I would say that it does. The last that I had heard was that basically, the way that I was told about a month ago, there would basically be the Mercedes segment as well as a woman segment now. That remains to be seen if it's actually going to take place if it's actually going to happen like that. But that's what I was led to believe.”