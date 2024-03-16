Booker T Puzzled by Fan Frenzy Over Alleged CM Punk 'Run-In' at NXT

Booker T has expressed confusion over the fan reaction following a reported 'run-in' with CM Punk during the March 12 episode of NXT. Despite CM Punk's presence being noted during the broadcast, the specifics of the interaction between him and Booker remained largely under wraps.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T alluded to an altercation with Punk but chose to withhold details, promising to elaborate in the future. This incident quickly caught the attention of fans, drawing parallels to Punk's notorious backstage confrontations in AEW.

Addressing the buzz on Twitter, Booker T seemed puzzled by the significant attention the incident garnered. The WWE NXT commentator suggested the 'run-in' might have been trivial, potentially over something as mundane as a banana, yet he deliberately did not clarify the exact nature of their encounter.