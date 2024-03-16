WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Booker T Puzzled by Fan Frenzy Over Alleged CM Punk 'Run-In' at NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2024

Booker T Puzzled by Fan Frenzy Over Alleged CM Punk 'Run-In' at NXT

Booker T has expressed confusion over the fan reaction following a reported 'run-in' with CM Punk during the March 12 episode of NXT. Despite CM Punk's presence being noted during the broadcast, the specifics of the interaction between him and Booker remained largely under wraps.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T alluded to an altercation with Punk but chose to withhold details, promising to elaborate in the future. This incident quickly caught the attention of fans, drawing parallels to Punk's notorious backstage confrontations in AEW.

Addressing the buzz on Twitter, Booker T seemed puzzled by the significant attention the incident garnered. The WWE NXT commentator suggested the 'run-in' might have been trivial, potentially over something as mundane as a banana, yet he deliberately did not clarify the exact nature of their encounter.

Drew McIntyre Unveils Battle with Hearing Loss and Self-Taught Lip Reading

In a recent conversation with Gorilla Position, Drew McIntyre opened up about the long-standing hearing challenges he's faced, a revelation [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 16, 2024 10:44AM


Tags: #wwe #cm punk #booker t #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86675/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π