Mercedes Mone Experienced Steve Austin Vibes During AEW Debut

Mercedes Moné, previously known as Sasha Banks, expressed how the Boston crowd's enthusiastic reception made her feel "so cool," reminding her of the wrestling legend Steve Austin's appeal.

After making her debut with All Elite Wrestling on a recent Wednesday, Moné was met with a fervent embrace by the audience. In a conversation with Variety, she shared that the experience was "unbelievable."

During her debut at the AEW Dynamite's Big Business event, Moné was welcomed with roaring cheers and "CEO" chants as she made her way into the TD Garden. Reflecting on the moment, she stated, “I still haven’t gotten to take everything in yet, but my heart was just pounding out of my chest. Once I heard the beat drop in the music and the ‘CEO’ chants were on the screens, and then they revealed the ‘Mercedes Moné’ name, that eruption was so electric. I felt so cool. I felt like Stone Cold Steve Austin, when fans just lift up all their signs and stand up with their arms raised. I felt so cool. It was the best feeling in the world.”

She acknowledged the fans' support throughout her two-year hiatus due to an ankle injury, emphasizing how significant their encouragement was to her and the role of wrestling in her life.

Looking ahead, Moné is eager to compete against the women in the Dynamite roster, specifically mentioning Willow Nightingale, with whom she has "unfinished business" from their last encounter in the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship tournament finale, which was cut short due to Moné's injury. She told Variety about her anticipation of facing new opponents in the ring, “I always feel like it’s best when I’ve never been in the ring with an opponent before just so we can feed off that the natural chemistry and the magic instantly. But to tie up with Willow again when we only had like half a match, to tie it up with Saraya again would be amazing. I’ve never gotten to wrestle [AEW Women’s Champion] Toni Storm. I’ve never wrestled Skye Blue, or Julia Hart. The talent is just endless. I’m looking forward to facing everybody.”