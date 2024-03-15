WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trio Matches Set for WWE WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

During tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown, three matches were set in stone for WrestleMania 40. H

- The atmosphere charged with anticipation as LA Knight stepped forward, laying down a challenge to AJ Styles. However, Styles turned the tables with a stealthy attack, wielding a steel chair against Knight, before seizing the moment to accept the showdown.

- In a compelling segment backstage, Jimmy Uso took to the mic, responding to the challenge laid out by his brother Jey on RAW, setting the stage for a family showdown at Wrestlemania.

- The drama escalated further when, following Randy Orton's victory over Grayson Waller, United States Champion Logan Paul launched a surprise attack on Orton. Kevin Owens rushed to Orton's aid, narrowly avoiding an RKO in the confusion. In a twist, Smackdown's General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Paul would defend his title against both Owens and Orton in a thrilling triple threat match.


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #smackdown

