Trio Matches Set for WWE WrestleMania 40

- The atmosphere charged with anticipation as LA Knight stepped forward, laying down a challenge to AJ Styles. However, Styles turned the tables with a stealthy attack, wielding a steel chair against Knight, before seizing the moment to accept the showdown.

- In a compelling segment backstage, Jimmy Uso took to the mic, responding to the challenge laid out by his brother Jey on RAW, setting the stage for a family showdown at Wrestlemania.

- The drama escalated further when, following Randy Orton's victory over Grayson Waller, United States Champion Logan Paul launched a surprise attack on Orton. Kevin Owens rushed to Orton's aid, narrowly avoiding an RKO in the confusion. In a twist, Smackdown's General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Paul would defend his title against both Owens and Orton in a thrilling triple threat match.