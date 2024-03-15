AEW Star Darby Allin Suffers Broken Foot

TMZ Sports revealed tonight that Darby Allin suffered a foot injury, breaking three bones during a bout with Jay White on AEW Dynamite: Big Business. The show included a post-match attack, serving as a narrative to cover his upcoming hiatus, attributed to his plans to scale Mt. Everest.

The injury occurred shortly after the match began, less than two minutes in, when he attempted a high-risk move from the top rope into the front row. Despite the visible discomfort and his tendency to protect his foot throughout the encounter, he managed to complete the match.

This wrestler has consistently been a standout performer for AEW, notably teaming with Sting for a memorable match at Revolution, regarded as one of the most thrilling in the promotion's history. The foot injury is expected to sideline him for several months, offering him a well-deserved break. We extend our heartfelt wishes for his swift and thorough recovery.