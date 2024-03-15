The Rock Debuts New Theme Song on WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world has been abuzz with the latest seismic shift in the WWE landscape, as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, one of the industry's most charismatic and beloved figures, stunningly turned heel.

This dramatic transformation is not just a change in allegiance; it's accompanied by a brand-new theme that resonates with his new persona!

Tonight's SmackDown broadcast opened to a packed house at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, where the atmosphere is electric with anticipation. Suddenly, the iconic notes of The Rock's entrance music fill the arena, sending the crowd into a frenzy. But as he steps out, adorned in yet another eye-catching "$5,000 vest," there's a swift change in the air. The music morphs into his classic heel theme, complete with the signature "...is cookin'! (whisper)" from the annals of WWE history, signaling a thrilling throwback to his villainous persona.