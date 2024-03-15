WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Set to Begin New TV Deal Talks with Warner Bros. Discovery After NBA Negotiations

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

AEW Set to Begin New TV Deal Talks with Warner Bros. Discovery After NBA Negotiations

Warner Bros. Discovery has been the esteemed broadcaster for AEW, showcasing weekly events such as Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that negotiations for a new television contract between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are anticipated to commence shortly.

The discussion highlights that the NBA and Warner Bros. Discovery are advancing in their discussions for a fresh television agreement, ”The NBA and WBD have begun serious negotiations for a new TV package. Sports Business Journal claimed sources say the sides are in about 75 percent agreement. Most believe that serious WBD and AEW negotiations will take place after the NBA deal, the higher priority deal, is completed.”

Currently, AEW is within an exclusive negotiation window with Warner Bros., during which time Tony Khan's organization is prohibited from exploring or engaging in discussions with other potential partners until this period concludes.

Bryan Danielson Dream Match Set for AEW Collision

A highly anticipated dream match featuring Bryan Danielson has been revealed, coming hot on the heels of his announced clash with Will Ospre [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 15, 2024 05:23PM

Source: newsletters.f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #warner bros discovery

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86662/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π