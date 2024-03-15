AEW Set to Begin New TV Deal Talks with Warner Bros. Discovery After NBA Negotiations

Warner Bros. Discovery has been the esteemed broadcaster for AEW, showcasing weekly events such as Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that negotiations for a new television contract between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are anticipated to commence shortly.

The discussion highlights that the NBA and Warner Bros. Discovery are advancing in their discussions for a fresh television agreement, ”The NBA and WBD have begun serious negotiations for a new TV package. Sports Business Journal claimed sources say the sides are in about 75 percent agreement. Most believe that serious WBD and AEW negotiations will take place after the NBA deal, the higher priority deal, is completed.”

Currently, AEW is within an exclusive negotiation window with Warner Bros., during which time Tony Khan's organization is prohibited from exploring or engaging in discussions with other potential partners until this period concludes.