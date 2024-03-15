WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Retaliates to Cody Rhodes' Slap on SmackDown with a Fiery Promo Before Tonight's Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

In a dramatic turn of events on last week's SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins marked their territory by confronting The Rock and Roman Reigns. The intense face-off led to Cody and Seth agreeing to The Rock and Roman's tag team match challenge at WrestleMania 40.

The memorable segment concluded with Cody Rhodes delivering a sharp slap to The Rock, retaliating for a previous altercation where The Rock had slapped Cody during the WrestleMania kickoff in Las Vegas. This act of defiance by Cody was labeled as payback for being called ‘a mistake’ by The Rock.

Anticipating his showdown on tonight's SmackDown, The Rock has taken to Twitter, issuing a bold response to Cody Rhodes' slap from the previous week and addressing Cody's remarks on Raw.

