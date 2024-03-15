Bryan Danielson Dream Match Set for AEW Collision

A highly anticipated dream match featuring Bryan Danielson has been revealed, coming hot on the heels of his announced clash with Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty.

In the latest episode of AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay officially declared their eagerly awaited match, marking their first-ever confrontation at the upcoming AEW Dynasty event next month. As Danielson embarks on his final year of full-time wrestling, he's been ticking off a list of dream matches, engaging with numerous sought-after opponents in recent months. Adding to this impressive lineup, another significant dream match has been scheduled for tomorrow night.

AEW's Tony Khan made an exciting announcement on Twitter today, revealing that Danielson is set to face NJPW icon and AEW sensation Katsuyori Shibata in tomorrow night’s episode of Collision.

His post on X stated:

TOMORROW, Sat 3/16 Ottawa, ON Saturday Night #AEWCollision TNT 8pm ET/7pm CT

An Impossible Dream @K_Shibata2022 vs @bryandanielson

Before his #AEWDynasty Dream Match vs @WillOspreay, Bryan collides vs Shibata, who aims for payback vs BCC in his own personal Dream Match TOMORROW