Julia Hart to Defend AEW TBS Title in March 16th Collision Show

A Fresh Bout Set for AEW Collision on TBS: Julia Hart to Defend TBS Championship Against Trish Adora in "Open House" Match

In tomorrow's AEW Collision airing on TBS, Julia Hart is slated to defend her TBS Championship against challenger Trish Adora in an innovative "Open House" match. This unique setup grants Hart the authority to dictate the match's rules, mirroring the prerogative usually held by the House of Black before their contests.