WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Julia Hart to Defend AEW TBS Title in March 16th Collision Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

Julia Hart to Defend AEW TBS Title in March 16th Collision Show

A Fresh Bout Set for AEW Collision on TBS: Julia Hart to Defend TBS Championship Against Trish Adora in "Open House" Match

In tomorrow's AEW Collision airing on TBS, Julia Hart is slated to defend her TBS Championship against challenger Trish Adora in an innovative "Open House" match. This unique setup grants Hart the authority to dictate the match's rules, mirroring the prerogative usually held by the House of Black before their contests.

Tonight's AEW Rampage Preview: Reveal of Tag Team Tournament Brackets, More

Tonight's episode of AEW Rampage is set to occur at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. It's important to note that the episode wa [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 15, 2024 02:31PM


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86656/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π