Julia Hart to Defend AEW TBS Title in March 16th Collision Show

A Fresh Bout Set for AEW Collision on TBS: Julia Hart to Defend TBS Championship Against Trish Adora in "Open House" Match
In tomorrow's AEW Collision airing on TBS, Julia Hart is slated to defend her TBS Championship against challenger Trish Adora in an innovative "Open House" match. This unique setup grants Hart the authority to dictate the match's rules, mirroring the prerogative usually held by the House of Black before their contests.
TOMORROW, Sat 3/16@CdnTireCtr Ottawa, ON— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 15, 2024
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
TNT tomorrow 8pm ET/7pm CT
TBS Title@TheJuliaHart vs @TrishAdora202
Furious after @MercedesVarnado's interference at #AEWBigBusiness, livid TBS Champ Julia Hart collides vs rising star Trish Adora TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/XpWO4ERYw9
