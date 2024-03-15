WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Rampage Preview: Reveal of Tag Team Tournament Brackets, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

Tonight's episode of AEW Rampage is set to occur at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. It's important to note that the episode was recorded right after this Wednesday's Dynamite. Here's what viewers can anticipate:

- A match featuring the Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett) taking on Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) alongside Action Andretti.

- Toni Storm & Mariah May will be seen in action in a tag team match.

- Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta will face off against the Dark Order (Evil Uno & John Silver).

- The unveiling of the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament bracket.

- A bout between Konosuke Takeshita and Komander.

