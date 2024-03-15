Tonight's AEW Rampage Preview: Reveal of Tag Team Tournament Brackets, More

Tonight's episode of AEW Rampage is set to occur at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. It's important to note that the episode was recorded right after this Wednesday's Dynamite. Here's what viewers can anticipate:

- A match featuring the Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett) taking on Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) alongside Action Andretti.

- Toni Storm & Mariah May will be seen in action in a tag team match.

- Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta will face off against the Dark Order (Evil Uno & John Silver).

- The unveiling of the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament bracket.

- A bout between Konosuke Takeshita and Komander.