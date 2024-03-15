WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Anticipated to Engage in Discussions with Kevin Kelly After Rumored Dismissal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

AEW Anticipated to Engage in Discussions with Kevin Kelly After Rumored Dismissal

Kevin Kelly's departure from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in mid-March has been a topic of widespread speculation after his profile vanished from the AEW roster page. This followed a controversial episode where Kelly took to social media to criticize Ring of Honor commentator Ian Riccaboni and endorsed a film linked to Q-Anon theories during the Revolution event weekend.

Yet, AEW has not officially confirmed Kelly's firing. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW insiders claim to be uncertain about Kelly's employment status or the broader circumstances. Meltzer also suggested that discussions between Kelly and AEW might take place in the future. He noted that AEW addressed Riccaboni's leaked Discord server comments about Kelly, but internal conversations about the incident are limited, possibly to avoid legal complications.

In addition to his profile's removal, Kelly was absent from the March 9 AEW Collision episode, where Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness served as commentators, indicating a shift in the commentary team's lineup.

AEW Big Business Sees Viewer Increase, Debut of Mercedes Moné Sparks Interest

The viewership statistics for AEW Big Business on TBS have been released. WrestleNomics reports that the event attracted 801,000 viewers, m [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 15, 2024 10:48AM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #kevin kelly

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86651/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π