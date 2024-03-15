AEW Anticipated to Engage in Discussions with Kevin Kelly After Rumored Dismissal

Kevin Kelly's departure from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in mid-March has been a topic of widespread speculation after his profile vanished from the AEW roster page. This followed a controversial episode where Kelly took to social media to criticize Ring of Honor commentator Ian Riccaboni and endorsed a film linked to Q-Anon theories during the Revolution event weekend.

Yet, AEW has not officially confirmed Kelly's firing. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW insiders claim to be uncertain about Kelly's employment status or the broader circumstances. Meltzer also suggested that discussions between Kelly and AEW might take place in the future. He noted that AEW addressed Riccaboni's leaked Discord server comments about Kelly, but internal conversations about the incident are limited, possibly to avoid legal complications.

In addition to his profile's removal, Kelly was absent from the March 9 AEW Collision episode, where Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness served as commentators, indicating a shift in the commentary team's lineup.