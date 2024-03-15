WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Big Show Teases Comeback on Instagram

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

The Big Show Teases Comeback on Instagram

Paul Wight, better known as The Big Show, is gearing up for a comeback to wrestling.

The move comes as a surprise to many, as Wight left WWE after two decades, joining AEW in February 2021 where he took on dual roles as a wrestler and commentator.

Recently, Wight and Chris Jericho, his former tag team partner in WWE, sparked nostalgia by donning their old team attire during the Chris Jericho Cruise. It was there that Wight shared news of undergoing knee surgery with his fans. Despite this, he's made a turnabout.

Via his Instagram, Wight revealed his plans to step back into the wrestling arena soon, though the specifics of when and against whom remain uncertain.

He teased, “I bet you’re wondering what giants do when they’re not in the ring. It’s taking the trash can, but I will be back in the ring soon. I can’t wait to see you guys.”


Tags: #aew #paul wight #big show

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86649/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π