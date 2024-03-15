The Big Show Teases Comeback on Instagram

Paul Wight, better known as The Big Show, is gearing up for a comeback to wrestling.

The move comes as a surprise to many, as Wight left WWE after two decades, joining AEW in February 2021 where he took on dual roles as a wrestler and commentator.

Recently, Wight and Chris Jericho, his former tag team partner in WWE, sparked nostalgia by donning their old team attire during the Chris Jericho Cruise. It was there that Wight shared news of undergoing knee surgery with his fans. Despite this, he's made a turnabout.

Via his Instagram, Wight revealed his plans to step back into the wrestling arena soon, though the specifics of when and against whom remain uncertain.

He teased, “I bet you’re wondering what giants do when they’re not in the ring. It’s taking the trash can, but I will be back in the ring soon. I can’t wait to see you guys.”