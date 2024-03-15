WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Big Business Sees Viewer Increase, Debut of Mercedes Moné Sparks Interest

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

The viewership statistics for AEW Big Business on TBS have been released.

WrestleNomics reports that the event attracted 801,000 viewers, marking a 3% increase from the previous episode of Dynamite on March 6th, which had 779,000 viewers. The show also achieved a 0.27 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic, consistent with last Wednesday's figure. It's important to note from WrestleNomics that the overrun was not included in Nielsen's calculations, so adjustments to these figures might occur. Updates will be provided as they become available.

The event was highlighted by the first appearance of Mercedes Moné and featured several high-profile matches, including Samoa Joe against Wardlow, Riho versus Willow, and a team-up of Chris Jericho and HOOK, among others. Wrestling Headlines will keep you informed with weekly viewership figures for all AEW events.

