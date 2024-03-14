AEW Star Makes Clear He Isn’t Retiring

A prominent AEW talent has reassured fans that he is not contemplating retirement from the wrestling ring in the foreseeable future.
Speculation surrounding the AEW tenure of seasoned wrestler Matt Hardy has been rampant this week, following his acknowledgment that his contract with the organization is due to conclude in March.
In response to a fan on Twitter probing about the 'rumors' of his retirement, the seasoned wrestler made it clear:
No, I am not retiring from active wrestling anytime soon.
Hardy made his AEW debut in April 2020, marking his entry by partnering with Kenny Omega to face Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho in a match aired on the May 6, 2020, episode of Dynamite.
While Hardy has been a regular fixture on AEW programming, his appearances have dwindled recently, with his last match occurring on the January 3 edition of AEW Rampage.
⚡ WWE Superstars Go Incognito to Witness Mercedes Moné's Live AEW Introduction
Mercedes Moné officially stepped into the AEW spotlight during last night's Big Business TV special in Boston. Earlier reports had su [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 14, 2024 04:39PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com