AEW Star Makes Clear He Isn’t Retiring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2024

A prominent AEW talent has reassured fans that he is not contemplating retirement from the wrestling ring in the foreseeable future.

Speculation surrounding the AEW tenure of seasoned wrestler Matt Hardy has been rampant this week, following his acknowledgment that his contract with the organization is due to conclude in March.

In response to a fan on Twitter probing about the 'rumors' of his retirement, the seasoned wrestler made it clear:

No, I am not retiring from active wrestling anytime soon.

Hardy made his AEW debut in April 2020, marking his entry by partnering with Kenny Omega to face Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho in a match aired on the May 6, 2020, episode of Dynamite.

While Hardy has been a regular fixture on AEW programming, his appearances have dwindled recently, with his last match occurring on the January 3 edition of AEW Rampage.

