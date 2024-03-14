WWE SmackDown Hits Another Milestone with The Rock's Return Fueling Sell-Out Streak

WWE SmackDown has once again shattered expectations, thanks in large part to the return of The Rock, proving to be a monumental draw for the show. On February 2, The Rock made a dramatic comeback to WWE on an episode of SmackDown, initially stepping into what appeared to be Cody Rhodes' slot for a WrestleMania bout against Roman Reigns. The storyline took a twist when The Rock turned heel, joining forces with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline faction, following Cody Rhodes' decision to vie for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

In the weeks following his return, The Rock has graced SmackDown with his presence for three consecutive episodes, with his next appearance eagerly anticipated in the upcoming show. His star power has translated into significant success for SmackDown, as noted by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. According to Meltzer, SmackDown has sold out its latest episode, a feat attributed to The Rock's involvement. Meltzer highlighted the impact of The Rock's return on ticket sales via a tweet, stating, "Smackdown is sold out tomorrow. That’s on Dwayne as the advance before he was announced indicated nothing close."

This latest sell-out event marks the eighth consecutive episode of WWE television, spanning both Raw and SmackDown, to achieve full capacity.